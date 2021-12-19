Hyundai Motor India Signs MoU with 4 Indian Women Cricketers Celebrating the Spirit of Sports

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since inception, today kicked off ‘The Drive Within’ campaign and signed an MoU with four Indian Women Cricketers as a true expression of women power inspiring other athletes in India. Hyundai has entered into an exclusive one-year association with Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma as Brand Ambassadors to highlight and celebrate their contribution to the Indian cricket.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Mr. Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai has a long standing association with sports, our players as well as audiences. Continuing our promise to go beyond mobility, we are glad to announce an association with truly inspiring players in Indian Women Cricket. The grit & spirit shown by these sports women will become a role model for the entire nation. We are proud to announce them as Brand Ambassadors for taking the Hyundai spirit forward. This association with India’s top women cricketers signifies Hyundai’s commitment towards enabling women youth power that defines the new age India.”

Hyundai is celebrating the spirit of Indian women cricketers setting new benchmarks and inspiring millions with ‘The Drive Within’ campaign. #TheDriveWithin put forth the grit and determination of these women that pushes them to break boundaries and excel with the support of their loved ones.

The campaign kick-off ceremony was attended by Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain of Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Jemima Rodrigues, World’s No. 12 T20 Batter, Taniya Bhatia, one of the five best breakout stars in woman’s cricket ranked by ICC and World’s No. 2 T20 Batter & Youngest Cricketer to play all three cricket formats Shafali Verma along with HMIL Senior Management.

As India’s Most Preferred Auto brand, Hyundai is associated with cricket in India and is partnering with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an associate sponsor for all international matches at