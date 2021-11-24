Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces the 3rd Edition of ‘H-Social Creator 2021’

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, today announces the 3rd edition of globally renowned ‘H-Social Creator’, a Youth contact CSR Program. The 3rd edition will encourage young minds to deliver innovation in areas of Road Safety, Environment, Clean India, and Healthcare. Hyundai Motor India Foundation aims to reach over three lakh students across 150 colleges and will award a seed capital of Rs. 15 lakh to the winning idea with the aim to create sustainable and meaningful change.

In 2021 edition, the competition will be scaled to the next-level by encouraging Medical, Aeronautical, Defence, AI, IT, Engineering and Management students to participate giving impactful social innovations. In HSC 2021, Hyundai Motor India Foundation will shortlist around 200 teams (400 participants) who will also become a part of core team of Social Youth Brand Ambassadors to further sensitise and motivate the youth to come-up with big social impact ideas for welfare of the masses and society at large.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. S.S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “ Hyundai Motor India Foundation launched H-Social Creator with an idea to empower youth of India to make a social impact that showcases a strong expression of ‘Beyond Mobility’ which is built on the pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. We believe young minds have immense potential to give solutions for societal issues through innovative ideas. Our goal is to foster new talent and equip them with the right mentorship to create ground-breaking ideas that elevate quality of life across communities.

The third edition of the contest will be held across India starting today. The semi-finals will be conducted across two zones (Zone 1 – North & East and Zone 2 – West & South) with the idea to have 10 teams in the penultimate round at Hyundai Motor India Headquarters in Gurugram. All top 10 teams will compete in the grand finale, to be held in Chennai in March 2022. The applications will be accepted till January 5, 2022. Participants may submit their entries via a 60 second video or a one-page word document at www.hsocialcreator.in or send the entries through WhatsApp on +91-961-961-5115.

H-Social Creator – Selection Process (T&C Apply)

Step 1: Assessment of applications on key parameters such as innovation, sustainability, social impact and feasibility.

Step 2: Shortlisting semi-finalists based on the ideas.

Step 3: Shortlisted Candidates will be individually mentored by experts before the semi-finals and Grand Finale.

Step 4: Detailed idea submission by finalists to jury members. in Grand Finale and announcement of winner.

Methodology:

· Sympathize

· Define the problem

· Ideation

· Planning/Prototyping

· Pilot/Test