Hyundai Exports over 2 Lakh CRETA for Global Markets

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today surpassed yet another milestone, exporting over 2 Lakh units of its ‘Made-in-India’ CRETA to global markets, bolstering the government’s drive for Make in India.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Launched in 2015, CRETA established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous 2 00 000 export milestone achieved by the CRETA is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life.”

In CY 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 181200 units with 792 customized variants according to country specific preference and demand. With an export share of 26 % (CY 2019) in passenger car exports from India, Hyundai remains a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry and the government’s Make in India initiative, with Hyundai Motor India’s export share rising consecutively for the last three years.

As the country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting Hyundai cars to 88 countries. Hyundai Motor India has recorded multiple export milestones over the years. Cumulative exports crossed –

5 00 000 in March 2008

10 00 000 in Feb 2010

20 00 000 in March 2014.

During the successful export journey, Hyundai Motor India has won prestigious awards including – 7 EEPC National and 5 South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year for Large Enterprise category.

Hyundai Motor India is presently exporting 10 models namely – ATOS (SANTRO), GRAND i10, XCENT, GRAND i10 (NIOS) & GRAND i10 (AURA), ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, ACCENT (VERNA), VENUE and All New CRETA. Globally, Hyundai Exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 Countries across 5 Continents:

South America (32 Countries)

North America (Mexico)

Africa (28 Countries)

Asia Pacific (26 Countries)

Europe (1 Country).

