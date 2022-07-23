However the weather, daily tree plantations will continue: CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of peepal, neem, karanj and gulmohar in the Smart City park amidst incessant rains. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that whatever be the weather, the process of planting saplings every day would continue. Shri Eric Solheim, Executive Director of Environment Programmes at United Nations, Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head of South African Tourism and Shri Saurabh Dwivedi of India Today Group also participated in the plantation.

Importance of plants

Peepal planted today is a shady tree. It purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the supreme medicine. Karanj plant is considered important in Ayurvedic medicine. It is also used for religious purposes. Gulmohar is considered one of the most beautiful trees in the world. Flowers blooming in large clusters among the leaves of Gulmohar give a different attraction to the tree. It is also rich in medicinal properties.