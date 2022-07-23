CM Shivraj Chouhan expresses grief over the death of Kanwar Yatris in road accident

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Kanwar Yatris of the state in a road accident on Agra-Aligarh road in Uttar Pradesh. CM Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this loss. CM Shri Chouhan wished speedy recovery of the injured Kanwariyas.

It is noteworthy that on the midnight of 22-23 July, at around 2:30 am, 6 kanwariyas coming to Gwalior with water from Haridwar near Chandla border on Agra-Aligarh road tragically died in a road accident. The treatment of the injured in the accident is going on in Agra.