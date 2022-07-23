Inauguration of Specialized services and Physiotherapy Center at Adani Wellness Center

Dhamra : Adani Dhamra Port started the Adani Wellness Center on 8th December 2019. Inaugurated by the esteemed MP Bhadrak and MLA Chandabali, the center has been providing initial health care and referral services to the patients of 05 GPs close to the port vicinity free of cost to overcome their illness. Looking to the scarcity of health services in the vicinity and need of people who have been visiting 50 kilometers to reach the 1st referral Community Health Centre at Basudevpur and 80 kilometers to reach the District Head Quarter Hospital, the Adani Foundation has today introduced the Specialized health service, ECG and Physiotherapy service in the Adani Wellness Center today, the 22nd of July 2022.

The services were inaugurated by The Zilla Parishad of Bhadrak Shri Balabhadra Lenka in presence of Mr. Ramakrushna Jana, Sarpanch-Dosinga, Mrs. Malilata Majhi, Sarpanch – Dhamra, Mr. Narendra Maity, Former Panchayat Samiti Member – Dosinga, Mr. Jayanta Beura, Panchayat Samiti Member – Karanjamal, Shri Amitav Bose, Senior Vice President, DLTPL, Dr. Mahendra Buriuly, Head, DPCL – Health Center, Ms. Bharti Chakra, State Head Odisha – HelpAge India, all specialized Doctors and officials of Adani Foundation and HelpAge India.

While the physiotherapy and ECG along with the general physician service would be available on weekdays, the specialized services would be available on 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month at present. All services other than the Physiotherapy service will be provided to the user free of cost and the physiotherapy service would be made accessible with a minimum user fee of Rs. 100 per sitting.

The specialist service includes Orthopedics, O&G, Pediatric, Skin, ENT and Medicine. Deliberating the villagers, all the peoples representative said that, – started on 8th December 2019, the Adani Wellness Center has been providing service to the people bridging the gap of health services available in the region and considering these gaps, the Whole-Time Director & CEO of Adani Dhamra Port made the commitment before the public during his visit to Dhamra on 4th March 2022 to start the specialist service in the center soon and today has seen the light of the day. Adani Dhamra Port is consciously working to ensure the quality of life of people in the region and in doing so the Port Authority with its CSR wings has been doing various programmes under Education, Health, Sustainable Livelihood and Community Infrastructure. Starting these specialized services will serve the people of all 08 port peripheral GPs in ensuring better health of the people in the vicinity and in future it will initiate more good initiatives adding value to the current services.