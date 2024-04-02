Hotelier Electrocuted on Puri-Konark Road, Succumbs to Injuries

In a deeply unfortunate event today, a hotelier lost his life after accidentally coming into contact with a low-hanging high voltage electric wire at Helipad Square on the Puri-Konark Road. The deceased, identified as Bhaskar Behera, President of the Chandrabhaga Traders’ Association, was commuting on his motorcycle from home to his hotel when the incident occurred.

Reports indicate that Behera inadvertently touched the live wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock, leading to his immediate demise at the scene. The sudden loss of Behera prompted unrest among local residents, who swiftly organized a roadblock on the Puri-Konark Road.

Expressing their frustration, protestors highlighted the negligence of the Energy Department, citing repeated pleas for the relocation of the electric pole away from the road, which went unaddressed. Consequently, the roadblock caused significant traffic disruptions, inconveniencing tourists traveling to Puri and Konark.

Police swiftly responded to the situation, deploying efforts to calm the agitated locals and restore normalcy to the area, alleviating the traffic congestion and ensuring the safety of stranded vehicles and passengers.