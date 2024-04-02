Heat Wave Alert: Odisha Anticipates Temperature Surge by 2-4 Degrees Celsius in Next 48 Hours

Residents of Odisha are advised to prepare for a scorching summer ahead as temperatures are expected to rise further in the next few days. According to forecasts from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, the state will see a surge in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts intense heatwave conditions throughout April, with temperatures likely to surpass all-time records. This year, the duration of the heatwave is expected to be longer than usual, spanning from April to June.

Comparatively, Odisha is anticipated to experience more frequent and prolonged heatwave conditions, lasting from six to fourteen days during April and June, compared to previous years. Additionally, IMD sources indicate that daytime temperatures will escalate while humid conditions will prevail at night. Coastal, interior, and northern regions of Odisha are particularly susceptible to these conditions over the next two days, with maximum temperatures potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius in these areas.

“Temperatures are projected to increase by two to four degrees Celsius across many parts of the state in the next two days. Coastal and interior regions of Odisha may witness maximum temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius. Intense heatwave conditions are expected in northern, coastal, and interior parts of Odisha between April 4 and 6,” stated Dr. Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

On Monday, eight towns across the state reported maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, indicating the severity of the upcoming heatwave.