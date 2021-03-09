Honda starts customer deliveries of all new CB350RS

Gurugram: Bringing a new fun of riding on Indian roads, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd commenced the deliveries of its all-new CB350RS today. Globally launched on 16th February, CB350RS is second mid-size ‘Made in India for the World’ motorcycle in the CB family.’

Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS features a massive, aggressive design to match sophisticated urban style and rules every street it crosses.

Speaking on the occasion of first delivery of CB350RS, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said,” We are elated to see the overwhelming response that CB350RS has received from young enthusiasts in the country. Built on the Road Sailing – RS concept, this motorcycle is designed to give an ultra-smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel & comfort for the rider. With its sophisticated urban style and power-packed features, CB350RS is a call to all the riders to gear up and ‘Live your Story’!”