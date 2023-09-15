Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches the 2023 CB200X

New Delhi, 15 September 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the OBD2 compliant 2023 CB200X. Meticulously crafted for both city usage and to tackle the roads less travelled, the CB200X is a testament of Honda’s innovations and goes beyond customer expectations to explore life with every ride. The 2023 Honda CB200X has been attractively priced at Rs 1,46,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and one can now book it at their nearest Red Wing dealerships.



Commenting on the launch of the new CB200X, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”



Introducing HMSI’s latest offering, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the 2023 CB200X with an OBD2 compliant engine, stylish graphics and a new assist & slipper clutch. Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment, the CB200X urban explorer is inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding who want to Explore Life with Every Ride!”

Distinct Design and Dynamic Performance:

Inspired by the legendary Honda CB500X ADV, the design of the new CB200X makes it a rider’s perfect choice for weekday commutes as well as for weekend fun. The sharp bodywork along with new graphics marks out its individuality while the diamond type steel frame ensures superior handling. The CB200X also gets an all-LED lighting system (LED headlamp, LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp).

At the heart of Honda’s latest sub-200cc urban explorer lies a powerful 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine which is now more environment friendly than before. It churns out 12.70 kW of power at 8,500 RPM and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The CB200X’s highly efficient and torquey engine offers an ultimate riding experience.

Superior Technology and Convenience:

The 2023 Honda CB200X OBD2 uses multiple sensors and monitors components that can affect emission performance. If any malfunction is detected, it even illuminates a warning light on the vehicle’s instrument panel. Enhancing the rider’s safety, the CB200X is equipped with Dual Petal Disc Brakes with a single-channel ABS. There is also a new Assist & Slipper Clutch which eases quick gear shifts and prevents rear wheel locking while down shifting.

With an upright riding position, the CB200X offers a great balance between high performance and comfortable riding experience. Its advanced Fully Digital instrument panel comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness and is equipped with Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Battery Voltmeter, Gear Position Indicator and a Clock. The CB200X’s golden USD front forks and mono-shock absorber at the rear aims to provide a superior ride quality.

Special Value Proposition:

The 2023 CB200X will be available in three stylish colours – Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. It has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,46,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on the motorcycle.