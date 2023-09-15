Ministry of Coal takes the lead as the top procurer on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

New Delhi: Ministry of coal is ensuring complete transparency, timely decision making and faster planning to achieve ambitious goal of coal production of above 1 billion tonne this year.

In the current financial year, the procurement through GeM has already reached an impressive Rs. 23,798 Crore as on 14 September 2023. With this achievement, Ministry of Coal has already surpassed its annual target for FY’ 2023-24 of Rs. 21,325 Crore within the second quarter itself. In FY’ 2022-2023, the target fixed for Ministry of Coal (including its CPSEs) for procurement of Goods & Services through GeM was Rs.4000 Crore. The actual achievement exceeded this target, reaching Rs. 4,278 Crore, which represents a 107% achievement rate.This exemplary achievement has been made possible by close interaction between GEM team and CIL procurement team to resolve technical snags.

Coal India Ltd. and its subsidiaries have played a significant role in procurement on GeM by contributing Rs. 23,363 Crore as on 14 September 2023 which is 17% more than its actual target for FY’ 2023-24. With this achievement, Coal India Ltd. has become the leading CPSE in the country in GeM procurement.

Launched in August 2016, GeM was initiated with the aim of modernizing the previous tender process and enhancing integrity and transparency in government procurement by embracing digitalization. Over the past seven years since its establishment, the Ministry of Coal (MoC) has remained dedicated to this digital transformation effort.

The substantial procurement achievements of Ministry of Coal (MoC) through GeM highlight the platform’s effectiveness and efficiency in facilitating transparent and efficient procurement processes. The extensive adoption of GeM by various CPSEs of Ministry of Coal further emphasizes its triumph in simplifying and improving the overall procurement environment.