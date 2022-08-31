Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Inaugurates BigWing in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh)

Azamgarh : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical – Honda BigWing in Azamgarh [Address: 421, Railway station road, Sarfuddinpur, Azamgarh 276001]

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Azamgarh, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Azamgarh. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Azamgarh and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Further strengthening its penetration across the country, customers can now experience the differentiated Silver Wings at over 100 operational touchpoints.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option in the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also actively available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.