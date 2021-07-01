Honda BigWing reignites excitement among BigBike enthusiasts

Mumbai : With an aim to enhance the Joy of Buying for motorcycle enthusiasts, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. conducted multiple customer deliveries from BigWing Topline showroom in Mumbai. The wait got over for customers after state government relaxations (post lock-down) & the deliveries commenced ensuring all COVID-19 protocols. The keys were handed over to 15 customers of neo sports café inspired CB650R and CBR650R in a single day.

The flagship CBU import model “Gold Wing Tour” first lot was also completely booked within 24 hours of the company making bookings open announcement. The Gold Wing Tour prices start @ 37.20 lacs (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As the situation improves and markets reopen with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, all Honda Big Wing touchpoints are operational following respective state protocols. Reigniting the excitement among waiting customers, we have started deliveries across locations and further see the interest of enthusiasts picking-up again with increasing enquiries for our products. We are also proud to share that our recently announced flagship model ‘Gold Wing Tour’ has been completely booked for the first CBU import lot.”

The 2021 models of CB650R & CBR650R have made their way into the Indian market through the CKD route (*completely knocked down) updated with a range of enhancement in performance, comfort, usability and practicality.

Key Features

Tightly wrapped and aggressive, the CB650R’s Neo Sports Café style features the signature compact ‘Trapezoid’ proportion of short, stubby tail and short overhang headlight. With its four-cylinder power unit clearly on display the CBR650R’s wrapping ramps up the pure sporting appeal; with sharp new reflector profile for 2021 – and the upper and (extended) lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines and angles.

The 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is tuned to create pure enjoyable in-line four-cylinder performance, with the classically fast ‘pick-up’ through the rev range and hard-hitting, high-revving top end. Max net power of 64 kW arrives @ 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm. Both models come with Assist/slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes. Further, the 4-1 side swept exhaust has been designed to deliver a spine-tingling roar as revs climb.

The motorcycles boast new smart ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, new Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). CBR650R gets Dual LED headlights with new reflectors lights up your path with intense blue-tinted beam. LED taillight is sleek and minimalistic form. While CB650R comes with circular LED headlight equipped with a sharp black bezel, helps rider cut through dark areas with intense blue-tinted beam. The taillight tucked above the steel number plate mount is minimal in style. The digital LCD instrument cluster is easier to read. Advanced informatics like Gear Position, Digital Speedometer, Digital Bar Graph Tachometer, Dual Trip Meters, Digital Fuel Level Gauge & Fuel Consumption Gauge, Digital Clock, Water Temp Gauge, Gear position, Shift UP Indicator keep the rider informed on the go.

Color & Price

For booking and enquiry, customers can visit the exclusive premium dealerships – Honda BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala) & Hyderabad (Telangana). To book online, visit – https://www.hondabigwing.in/BookNow.

2021 CB650R 2021 CBR650R Color Candy Chromosphere Red Grand Prix Red Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic Price ex-showroom Gurugram INR 8.67 Lacs INR 8.88 Lacs