Honda India Power Products introduces powerful 5.5hp power tiller designed to boost farm productivity

New Delhi: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP),a leading manufacturer of power products in India, today unveiled its newcompactpower tiller FQ650, to deal with a wide range of customerneeds. Farmers engaged in farming of vegetable, spices, horticulture, cash crops, orchards, and nurseries among others have beendemanding a compact, powerfuland economical power tiller capable of doing various farm operations like ground-breaking, pulverizing, furrow & ridge formation and deweedingoperations efficiently.

HIPP has been at the forefront of introducing Honda’s legendary 4 stroke technology in agriculture and has successfully established its premiummodel FJ500and the compact model F300in gasoline fuelled power tiller category offering a robust and durable companion to Indian farmers. The latest addition ofFQ650fulfils a long-standing need of a basic compact tiller for farmers, who were demanding a powerful yet affordablepower tiller for their daily farm operations.

FQ650is powered by durable Honda GP200H engine delivering5.5hppower and best in class performancewith a max. torque of 12.4 N-m @2,500 rpm and a tilling width of 900mm with tyne dia of 300mmcapable of tackling various farm operations effectively.FQ650 offers unmatched fuel efficency while being so light at 65.2kgin its class – fulfilling farmers’ need of a compact,durable, powerful and cost-effective solution.

Announcing the launchGagan Pal – Vice President – Headof Sales, Marketing & Service atHonda India Power Products Limited said“As the efficiency and mechanization of agriculture work advances, the demand for compact tillers is rising among farmers in the emerging markets including India. Honda tillers have been the choice of Indian farmers for many years and this new model will help to further increase mechanization of their routine farm operations thereby helping them to increase their farm productivity.Honda FQ650 is the most powerful, convenient, cost-effective and easy to use tiller making it easy and safe to use even by first-time users regardless of age and gender.”

FQ650 has been designed keeping in mind operator’s “Safety-first policy” and “User-friendliness”. FQ650is equipped with operator presence control system, birdcage muffler guard and large sized sub-fender for safe usage, gear shifting gate offering convenient shifting of gears to suit preferred operation speed. Convenient features like transportation wheel, front stand and handlebar height adjustment make it gender neutral and ideal for operation by first time users.

FQ650comes with choice of additional compatible tiller attachments like “Yellow Ridger” suitable for making water channels and raised beds for efficient cultivation of root crops, “Blue Spiral” for effectively cutting long grass besides the standard flower tyne attachment for regular deweeding operations. The newly launched power tiller FQ650is now available at over 500 Honda authorized retail dealership outlets across the country. More information can be found at www.hondaindiapower.com and Facebook page /hondapowerproductsindia. Optionally, customers can call on Honda’s Toll-Free no. 1800-11-2323 for any Demo/Sales enquiry.