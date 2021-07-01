SBI employees contribute Rs.62.62 crore to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai: Continuing their support to the fight against COVID-19, around 2.50 lac employees of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have donated a sum of Rs.62.62 Crore to the PM CARES Fund on the occasion of 66th Foundation Day of SBI. This is the second time that State Bank Employees have contributed to the PM CARES Fund. Last year also, they had contributed handsomely for the same cause.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that our employees have continued to offer banking services to our customers throughout the pandemic, putting service before self, in the true sense of the term. In addition, they have voluntarily come forward to contribute to the PM CARES Fund at a time when the Government is strengthening the healthcare system to tackle the pandemic.”

He added that as a responsible Corporate Citizen, SBI remains committed to support the Government in all its endeavours to address the challenges arising out of the pandemic.