Honda 2Wheelers India registers 234,029 unit sales in June’21

Gurugram : With gradual opening of dealer networks as India welcomes further relaxations in lockdowns across various states, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. saw an uptick in two-wheeler demand during the month of June’21.

Driving economic recovery in the post second wave period, Honda 2Wheelers India’s total dispatches register 11% growth with 234,029 units in June’21 (212,446 domestic and 21,583 exports) compared to 210,879 units in June’20 (202,837 domestic and 8,042 exports).

Sharing the rapidly evolving two-wheeler demand scenario, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Almost 95% of HMSI dealers have resumed business while we are gradually scaling up operations across all 4 plants. Overall, the two-wheeler sales performance in June’21 has boosted the market sentiment as more customers are visiting dealerships and enquiring online.”

Key Highlights of June 2021:

2021 Gold Wing Tour Launch: Honda 2Wheelers India unveiled 2021 Gold Wing Tour in two variants – Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag & Manual Transmission. The flagship CBU import model “Gold Wing Tour” first lot was also completely booked within 24 hours of the company making bookings open announcement.

Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business network expansion: Honda expanded its BigWing dealership network with inaugurations in 6 new cities – Delhi, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patiala & Mumbai.

Road Safety: Honda 2Wheelers India marked the 2nd anniversary of Children’s Traffic Training Park in Trichy. Till date, Honda has educated over 78,000 citizens of Trichy. Parallely, Honda 2Wheelers India educated over 800 students and teachers of Sonipat through ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul.

Covid-19 Isolation Centers: Honda India Foundation, the CSR arm of all Honda group companies in India set-up COVID care isolation centers in the states of Haryana & Rajasthan. The facilities are operational with 100 beds at Naurangpur (Haryana) and 50 beds at Tapukara (Rajasthan) respectively.

Moto GP: Marc Marquez won round 8 by taking over the lead and winning the German GP. Closing the month with another great round 9 at the historic TT Circuit Assen, Marc Marquez secured 7th place after starting in 20th position while Pol Espargaro finished at 10th position.