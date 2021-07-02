Six technology innovation platforms launched for development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India.

New Delhi: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Shri Prakash Javadekar today inaugurated (through virtual mode) six Technology Innovation Platforms which will focus on development of technologies for the globally competitive manufacturing in India.

Shri Javadekar said that these platforms are the gift to the nation during the celebration of ‘AzadikaAmrutMahotsav-Celebration of 75 Years of Independence’ and will help in bringing all India’s technical resources and the concerned Industry on to one platform to kick start and facilitate identification of technology problems faced by Indian Industry and crowd source solutions for the same.

The Minister further stated that this will facilitate the development of the key ‘mother’ manufacturing technologies’ indigenously through ‘Grand Challenges’ on the Platforms to help achieve the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a globally competitive manufacturing sector in India.

The Six Technology Platforms have been developed by IIT Madras,Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology(iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI),BHEL and HMT in association with IIScBanglore. These platforms will focus on development of technologies for the globally competitive manufacturing in India.

These platforms will facilitate industry (including OEMs, Tier 1 Tier 2 & Tier 3 companies & Raw Material Manufacturers), start-ups, domain experts/professionals, R&D institutions and academia (colleges & universities), to provide technology solutions, suggestions, expert opinions etc. on issues involving manufacturing technologies. Further, it will facilitate exchange of knowledge with respect to research & development and other technological aspects. Over 39000 Students, Experts, Institutes, Industries and labs have already registered on these platforms.

Following are the links to register on the six Technology Platforms:

https://aspire.icat.in

https://sanrachna.bhel.in/

https://technovuus.araiindia.com/

https://techport.hmtmachinetools.com

https://kite.iitm.ac.in/

https://drishti.cmti.res.in/