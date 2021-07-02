Aditya Aluminium’s State-Of-The-Art Eye Care Centre

Bhubaneswar: To add to the eye care facility in the Sambalpur district, the Aditya Birla Group company Aditya Aluminium has set up a modern eye care centre at Rengali. Regrettably among the marginalized communities, eye care has never been a priority area, hence neglected. To address this issue, we have set up the Vision care centre in partnership with the Sambalpur-based renowned Trilochan Netralaya, states Mr Sameer Nayak, the Unit Head of Aditya Aluminium.

Eye related issues are on the rise because of lifestyle and screen time, coupled with the problems of ageing among senior citizens. Project Vision Centre — Affordable Quality Eye Healthcare, inaugurated in Dec-2020, provides a range of services. Among these feature real time video conferencing, highly digitized eye check-ups, quality and affordable spectacles, medicines, referral to patients in need and free cataract surgery, all under one roof. This initiative by the company is in line with Digital India concept equipped with fully digitized instruments driven by cloud service.

In villages, again there are no exclusive eye care centres. Aditya Aluminium thus fulfils a felt need. This Vision centre revolves round the hub and spoke model, the first of its kind in Western Odisha.

Furthermore, Cataract is a recurring problem in Sambalpur. Aditya Aluminium offers cataract surgery as part of its social responsibly here. The company wants to stem vision loss due to glaucoma, cancer, diabetes to cite a few. Aditya Aluminium will soon lunch an educative campaign focussing on the criticality of caring for the eyes. Its tagline “Ankhoon ki Roshni Hai Anmol,” is so apt.

Nayak adds: “Our aim is to reach out to more than 15,000 people in these blocks. Through our medical camps, reaching out to schools, and of course the poor.”

Dr Vivekanand Mishra, VP, HR of Aditya Aluminium says. “We are happy to offer affordable and quality eye healthcare through the Vision Centre because nothing is more important than eyesight. The Vision Centre is providing service at the patient’s doorstep,” he says.

Vision care is a mandate given by Mrs Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. The Group works in 7000 villages and conducts 5000 medical camps annually and eye care is a priority.

