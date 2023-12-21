Home Minister Amit Shah says, focus of three new criminal code bills is on justice rather than punishment

New Delhi: Three criminal code bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 – were passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday. The crucial bills will replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

Replying to the discussion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the new bills lay “emphasis on Indianness, the Indian Constitution and the well-being of the people”. He said that the existing colonial-era laws were not suitable for today’s era and needed to be replaced. The Home Minister said that the new bills are completely in line with the Constitution of India and that he has gone through “every comma, full stop of the new criminal laws.” Mr Shah said “New criminal laws focus on justice rather than punishment. He further said for the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge.