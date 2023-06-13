Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Central government will provide more than eight thousand crore rupees to the States to effectively deal with the situation of floods in urban areas, strengthening of fire brigade services and landslide mitigation.

Mr. Shah today chaired a meeting with Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories in New Delhi to strengthen the disaster management ecosystem in the country. The Home Minister said, five thousand crore rupees will be provided to states to expand and modernize fire services and two thousand 500 crore rupees to reduce the risk of urban flooding in the seven most populous metros including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune. He added that 825 crore rupees will be provided to 17 states and union territories for landslide mitigation.

The Home Minister said, disasters have changed its form and frequency and efforts must be made to save every single life from disasters. He said, the government has emphasized on new approaches of implementing early warning system, prevention, mitigation and preparedness-based disaster management in the last nine years. He said, the Modi government has set a target of preparing around one lakh youth volunteers in 350 high-risk disaster prone districts. He said, the release of funds from NDRF has increased by nearly three times from 25 thousand crores rupees to 77 thousand crore rupees in the past nine years.

The day-long meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Response Force.