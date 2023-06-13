60 thousand security personnel will be deployed from Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji during Yatra  

In Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to augment security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amaranath Ji, more than 60 thousand security personnel from the para-military forces will be deployed from Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji during the 62 day long Yatra starting from July 1.

Additional companies of CRPF are expected to arrive by this week and the deployment will be made from June 20 along the national highway and the twin Baltal and Pahalgam routes leading to the holy cave. Besides, companies of ITBP, BSF, SSF, CISF is expected to be made from June 20 to strengthen the security structure during the Yatra period. The troops are being deployed from Lakhanpur to the Amaranth Cave Shrine not only as a security measure but also to smoothly facilitate the yatra. Apart from the routine deployment, sniper and sharp shooters will also be deployed at many locations while the Amarnath Yatra convoy will be escorted with security personnel laced with technical gadgets.

However, not only in the hinterland, security has also been beefed up and tightened along the Line of Control and the International Border to foil any mischief made from across the border. Meanwhile the UT administration has established five ‘Tatkal’ registration counters at prominent locations of Jammu city for Tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of Sadhus. The online helicopter tickets booking will also commence from this week for the yatra. The booking for Baltal, Pahalgam and Srinagar routes will commence this week and more than four lakh pilgrims are expected to visit and pay homage at the holy cave shrine this year. The administration has also planned ‘Jammu Darshan’ for the pilgrims to boost tourism and attract more tourists to J&K. So far, around 3 lakh pilgrims have reportedly registered themselves online for the yatra.