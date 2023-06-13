NIST, Berhmapur to provide free education for the children of Balasore train accident victims

Bhubaneswar: NIST Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) has taken a compassionate step to assist the children of the Balasore Train Accident victims by providing them with free education. Dr. Sukant Mohapatra, the Founder Chairman of NIST, expressed his deep condolences to the affected families and announced a 100% academic fee waiver for the children who wish to pursue Engineering, Management, or Science disciplines offered at the institution. On this occasion Prof.Sabyasachi Rath, Dean, School of Management, NIST Institute of Science & Technology (NIST) and Dr Priyadarshi Tripathy, Principal, NIST Institute of Science & Technology (NIST) were also present over there.

Dr. Mohapatra, while conveying his sincere sympathy to the bereaved families of the train accident, shared his earnest desire to support a bright future for the affected children. His aim is to provide them with an opportunity to study any discipline at NIST, enabling them to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

To avail themselves of this opportunity, the members of the affected families are requested to contact the dedicated Help Desk at +91 9777146478. The institute will provide further details on the admission process and assist with any queries related to it.

NIST’s initiative to provide free education to the children of the Balasore Train Accident victims demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility and supporting those in need. Through this gesture, NIST aims to contribute to the lives of these children, ensuring they have access to quality education and the opportunity to build a promising future.

NIST is a renowned research institute in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and Ph.D. programs in Engineering, Science, and Management. The institution has consistently been ranked highly by various ranking organizations and has established research collaborations with universities worldwide. Additionally, NIST maintains strong industry-academia partnerships across multiple sectors. With a legacy of three decades, NIST has set a benchmark for academic and research excellence, contributing to the betterment of the community, the country, and the world at large.