Hockey World Cup: India win their first match against Spain, 2-nil in Rourkela

In FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, India defeated Spain 2-0 at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Amit Rohidas, the Indian vice-captain scored the first goal and Hardik Singh scored another goal to register an easy win for India. Earlier, England thrashed Wales 5-0 and Australia beat France 8-0 in their first pool match of the tournament.

In another match, Argentina defeated South African 1-0. Today, New Zealand will take on Chile while Netherlands to face Malaysia in pool C in Rourkela. In Pool B, Belgium will clash Korea while Germany to take on Japan in Bhubaneswar.