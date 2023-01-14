India’s squads for Mastercard New Zealand tour of India and first two Test matches against Australia announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squads for the upcoming Mastercard New Zealand Tour of India that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Note: KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.

New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad 2 Saturday 21st January 2nd ODI Raipur 3 Tuesday 24th January 3rd ODI Indore 4 Friday 27th January 1st T20I Ranchi 5 Sunday 29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow 6 Wednesday 1st February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also picked India’s squad for the first two Tests of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tour will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.