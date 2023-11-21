Hockey India names 34 member core probable group for National Women’s Coaching Camp

New Delhi, 21st November 2023: Hockey India on Monday named the 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to take place from 22nd November to 10th December 2023 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, ahead of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, set to take place between 15th December 2023 to 22nd December 2023. India, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and hosts Spain will be competing in the five-nation tournament in Valencia. It is a key step in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s preparations for the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 set to begin on 13th January 2023.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team players will feel confident as they return to camp after a dominating performance at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 earlier this month. India claimed the Gold medal defeating Japan 4-0 in the Final. India also remained unbeaten in the tournament which also saw participation from China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The core group includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki, while Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary form the group of defenders. Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur are the midfielders called up for the camp, while Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung form the forwards line-up.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman explained the importance of the upcoming camp and said, “We have been in good form over the past couple of months, with the Bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Gold medal in the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. But it is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year. Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed. The National Coaching Camp will allow us to regroup once again and work on the areas where we still need to and provide us with a roadmap to ensure we achieve our immediate goals.”

Indian Women’s Hockey Team 34-member Core Group:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

4. Bansari Solanki

DEFENDERS

5. Deep Grace Ekka

6. Gurjit Kaur

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Udita

9. Ishika Chaudhary

10. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

11. Jyoti Chhatri

12. Mahima Chaudhary

MIDFIELDERS

13. Nisha

14. Salima Tete

15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

16. Jyoti

17. Navjot Kaur

18. Monika

19. Mariana Kujur

20. Sonika

21. Neha

22. Baljeet Kaur

23. Reena Khokhar

24. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

25. Ajmina Kujur

FORWARDS

26. Lalremsiami

27. Navneet Kaur

28. Vandana Katariya

29. Sharmila Devi

30. Deepika

31. Sangita Kumari

32. Mumtaz Khan

33. Sunelita Toppo

34. Beauty Dungdung