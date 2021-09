Bhubaneswar : In a major development, excess rainwater is being discharged through four sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam out of the total 98 gates of Hirakud Dam .

Besides, as many as other five more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam have been closed from releasing the excess water, said dam officials.

Notably, Hirakud Dam has 64 are sluice gates and 34 crest gates.