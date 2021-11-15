Hindustan Zinc in the global top 5 rankings of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021*

Chennai: Recognised globally for their green actions and commitment towards sustainable operations, Hindustan Zinc is proud to announce that it has improved it’s ranking to 5th globally in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 among 81 assessed companies in the mining and metal sector. The overall score for Hindustan Zinc improved from 74 last year to 76 this year which put them in the global top 5 bracket of DJSI. Hindustan Zinc has also retained its 1st rank in the Asia-Pacific region in the Index, with top scores in three dimensions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, “We are extremely delighted to break into the global top 5 list while also retaining the top spot in Asia Pacific in the DJSI 2021 rankings. These rankings are a profound affirmation of our conscious efforts towards green actions and encompassing all the elements of ESG in our business practices. We recognize this as an opportunity to add more vigor to our ESG journey, set new benchmarks and continue to be recognized as global leaders in sustainable operations.”

Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest and world’s leading integrated Zinc-Lead-Silver producer, has a strong focus on maintaining highest ESG standards, actioning against climate change, and conservation of water & energy. The company is committed to the principle of sustainable development and has pledged to invest $1bn in the next five years to go green.

*The rankings are based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as declared on 12th November 2021. All of Hindustan Zinc’s rankings come in the Mining and Metal sector.