Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Chevron partner to launch Caltex® lubricants in India

Mumbai – A leading player in the oil and gas industry, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Chevron Brands International LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has entered into a long-term agreement encompassing the licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron’s lubricant products under the Caltex® brand, including Chevron’s proprietary Havoline® and Delo® branded lubricant products in India.

Caltex is part of the Chevron family of brands. Caltex’s global recognition, and cutting-edge technology performance sets it apart as one of the world’s leading oil and gas brands, value-adding to the businesses that retail its range of products. Chevron is the second largest oil and gas company headquartered in the United States, with products sold in more than 150 countries. Chevron is a global marketer of finished lubricants with 10 facilities and 25 blending plants around the world.

At the launch event, Chevron transformed Mumbai’s grand, historic ‘Gateway of India’ monument into a canvas of stunning visuals, marking its entry into India. The projection of spectacular graphics turned the heritage site into a tribute to the contemporary landscape of the country while being rooted in cultural influence. This monumental projection celebrated the brand’s commitment to India’s progress, echoing the core theme – ‘Caltex Yaani Commitment.’

Danielle Lincoln, Vice President of Chevron International Products said, “We are extremely pleased to bring quality and premium Caltex products to India. HPCL is a market leader in India, and together we plan to build on the strength of the Caltex brand and our premium product portfolio. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with HPCL, complementing their product offerings with Caltex premium products, including Chevron’s proprietary Havoline and Delo product range in India.”

Spread over 17.5 acres, HPCL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Silvassa will manufacture the premium range of Caltex lubricants. The cutting-edge facility exemplifies HPCL’s commitment to technological advancement and environmental sustainability. The plant is ISO 9001/14001/45001/50001 compliant and has the capacity to produce 75 TKLPA of lubricating oils.

Amit Garg, Director – Marketing, HPCL added, “The collaboration between HPCL and Chevron, leveraging HP Lubricants’ market leadership position in India and Chevron’s world-class heritage, is set to deliver increased value to Indian consumers through an expanded offering of premium products. Our long-term cooperation with Chevron is anchored in HPCL’s expertise in production, distribution, and marketing of lubricants and greases. In today’s world, modern engines demand next level engine oil performance to unlock their full potential for motorists. HPCL and Chevron are committed to providing a premium product portfolio that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, ensuring superior results.”