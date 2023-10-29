Kathmandu: United Nations Secretary-General H E Mr António Guterres arrived in Kathmandu this morning on a four-days official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Rt Prime Minister of Nepal. Foreign Minister NP Saud, FS Bharat Paudyal and UNRC official received the visiting dignitary at TIA.

This will be Antonio Guterres’ first visit to Nepal since taking office as UN Secretary-General on January 1, 2017, and his second Nepal visit as he visited Nepal in May 2007 as the UN high commissioner for refugees.

The key agenda of his visit to Nepal is climate change and ways to mitigate its effects on livelihoods, Nepal’s peace process, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. UNSG will visit Everest Base Camp and Annapurna base camps to see the impact of climate change. He will also visit the Birthplace of Gautam Buddha in Lumbini.

During the visit, Secretary General Guterres will call on President Ramchandra Paudel and hold meetings with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Foreign Minister N P Saud.