ICAR-CIFA organises International workshop on Genetic Improvement of Performance Traits: A Genome-Wide Selection Perspective

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar-751002 in collaboration with Association of Aquaculturists is organised an International workshop on “Genetic Improvement of Performance Traits: A Genome-Wide Selection Perspective” on 28 October 2023 in order to deliberate on advancement and challenges in the area of genomics tools developed, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and quantitative trail loci (QTL) identification and implementation of GS in plants, animal and fisheries sector. The inaugural session of the workshop was graced by Dr. J. K. Jena, Deputy Director General, (Fisheries Science & Animal Science) as chief guest and Dr. B. P. Mohanty Assistant Director General, (Inland Fishery) as guest of honour. During his speech Dr. J. K. Jena emphasized on development of genomic resources and integration of genomic selection in aquaculture species. To meet the national food security, researches in frontier areas like genomics hold immense potential. He called for more collaborative works among the researchers to produce useful products/technologies for the benefit of stakeholders in aquaculture. He also mentioned the importance of cutting edge technologies such as genomics towards enhancing aquaculture production and productivity. Dr. B. P. Mohanty, ADG (Inland Fishery) spoke about the role of Aeromonas hydrophila resistance and Jayanti Rohu in food production sector in India. He also emphasized on the prospects and challenges of the Aquaculture to the food production sector in India. Professor Subha Bhassu from University of Malaya mentioned about the work experiences with ICAR- CIFA. Research should be done for the less privileged people of the society, she added. Dr. Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the dignitaries and mentioned about the genomics researches carried out at ICAR-CIFA. Dr. P. Das, Organising Secretary briefed about the purpose of the workshop. Dr. S. N. Sethi, Secretary Association of Aquaculturists presented vote of thanks.

Eminent speakers from outside India and from different Institutions within India participated and deliberated on recent advances and challenges in the field of genomics and genomic selection in plant, animal and fisheries. Professor Subha Bhassu from University of Malaya discussed on genomic and epigenomic data analysis for detection of specific variations for better fish health trait selection and Dr. Victor Martinez Moncado from the University of Chile presented on prospects and challenges of genomic selection in aquaculture species. Similarly experts from within country such as Dr. Krishnendu Chattopadhyay throw lights on advancement and challenges of genome-wide association study. Dr. Sachinandan De presented status of genomic selection in animals. Similarly, Dr. M. S. Sekhar, Dr. P. Das, Dr. Vindhya Mohindra and Dr. Sandhya Sukumaran discussed advancement in development of genomics resources and genomic selection in fisheries. Dr. Prabina K. Meher enlighten on development of different statistical tools techniques applied in genomic selection.