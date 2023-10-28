Virat gets himself a Duroflex mattress to champion quality sleep through World Cup

Virat Kohli is a globally celebrated cricket icon, known for his remarkable ability to adapt his batting strategy to any game situation. His consistent exceptional performances in both national and international cricket have earned him immense respect.

The World Cup involves extensive travel and ever-changing landscapes and this causes disruption of quality sleep, hence Virat requested Duroflex to help standardize his sleep across all the different venues. While Virat is well known for his commitment to fitness and health, another essential practice that he adheres to for peak performance is 8 hours of quality sleep. As Virat prepares for the ongoing World Cup, ensuring he gets deep, restorative sleep is one of his top priorities.

Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions provider, is supporting their brand ambassador, Virat Kohli by providing the Back Magic Mattress in every city where he stays, be it for a match or practice. Designed for high-performance lifestyles, its 5-zone full body support helps relax muscles and supports the back to guarantee a revitalizing sleep for him during the ongoing ICC World Cup. Back Magic (Firm Mattress) is one of the bestselling mattresses of the Duropedic range by Duroflex, as preferred by Virat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohanraj Jagannivasan, CEO, Duroflex said, “The World Cup always stirs up nationwide excitement as the entire country unites to cheer for the team, who are putting in their all to deliver their best. In response to Virat’s request, we are delighted to go the extra mile to ensure he has his trusted Duroflex mattress with him in every city during this high-octane tournament. Our commitment is to provide him with seamless, energizing sleep that will help him optimize his performance on the field. We are honored to be part of his World Cup preparation and extend our best wishes to the team for a successful tournament.”

As the nation rallies behind Virat Kohli and Team India, Duroflex wishes them not only great success, but great healthy sleep too.