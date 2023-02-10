Hindalco shows the path of self-sustainability to the unemployed youth

Bhubaneswar: Anjali, a resident of Larapank Village in Sambalpur District, was forced to discontinue her school education to support her family as she lost her father, the sole breadwinner of the family at an early age. She enrolled in the tailoring centre at Sambalpur, started in 2019 by Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Hirakud plant. Today, she is earning around Rs.15,000 per month and maintaining her family. Impressed with her tailoring skills, Hindalco has also appointed Anjali as a Master Trainer in the recently started tailoring centre. Anjali is now a role model for many young girls.

Similarly, Ankit Suna of Christianpada in Hirakud works as Data Entry Operator in SA Infosys Pvt Ltd. She earns a monthly income of Rs 10,000/-, she trained as an Office Assistant at the Hindalco-run Skill Centre in Sambalpur.

These are just two of the numerous examples of how Hindalco Industries Limited is spearheading education and sustainable livelihood through various skill development activities under its CSR initiatives.

Aditya Birla Skill Centre under the aegis of Hindalco at Sambalpur is a state-of-the-art training centre focussed on imparting skills, among which are Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator, Account Assistant and Food & Beverage etc. These skill development courses are designed based on the requirement and existing skill set of the students. Through these courses under the guidance of tutors, along with skill development they are given courses in personality development as well.

As of now, 231 students have been enrolled in these courses, and out of them 97 have been placed successfully. Presently, 33 students have joined these courses. These activities inspire youngsters to learn and begin to earn.

Much encouraged, Hindalco is now exploring introducing additional trades such as, Automobile, TV & Mobile Repairing, Driving, Mechanical, etc.

Under Project “Prerana”, tailoring training is imparted to employed girls and women. Under this program, 72 women and girls are now being trained at three centres at Hirakud, Budhakanta and Masterpada Larpanka.. Their earnings help augment the family income and build harmonious relationships. Up until now, more than 700 women have been trained and are earning their livelihood besides supporting their family income.

Furthermore, Hindalco has introduced a Beautician training programme at Mahammadpur village where women and girls from Mahammadpur, Nuajamada, Gundurupad, and Dengimachha R&R Colony are trained.

Commenting on these skill development training programmes, Hindalco Sambalpur Cluster Head Mr. Kailash Pandey said, “Our aim is inclusive growth. Our endeavours towards honing skills of unemployed youths in an ongoing activity. Consequently marginalised communities feel that Hindalco’s presence is a force for good, determined to lift the quality of life of people through sustainable livelihood processes.”

Lauding Hindalco’s initiatives in the field of skill development, Regional Assistant Director – Employment, Sambalpur Mr. S C Murmu said that the services provided through the Skill Centre at Sambalpur, and other vocational training including tailoring, beautician etc are very enabling, generating employment as they do. It bolsters the efforts of the Government in grooming more entrepreneurs and support its Make in India programme.