PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion.

The three-day Summit brings together policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Around 10,000 delegates, including over 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, several Ministers and diplomats from 10 partner countries along with CEOs of leading companies are taking part in the summit.