Maruti Suzuki launches the All-new Tour S

CHENNAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited announces the launch of the All-new Tour S – India’s Most Fuel-Efficient Entry-Level Sedan Taxi#. Now available with a sophisticated new design, plush and roomy interiors, and a spacious boot for enhanced practicality, the All-new Tour S will offer greater value for customers. The All-new Tour S in this modern avatar will further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network with an Advanced 1.2L K-Series engine, enhanced safety, and convenience features.

Introducing the All-new Tour S, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The All-new Tour S with modern design, new-age safety features, greater practicality, and Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine is a revolutionary model for the commercial sedan segment. We are confident of exceeding the expectations of our commercial segment customers once again, as we continue to deliver the perfect sedan experience with the All-new Tour S.”

Based on the latest generation Dzire, the All-new Tour S comes with a striking new front fascia while the rear design is equipped with stylish LED tail lamps and the signature ‘Tour S’ badging.

The All-new Tour S is powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series engine developing [email protected] of maximum power in Petrol mode and [email protected] in CNG mode. Torque output is rated at [email protected] in Petrol mode and [email protected] in CNG mode. Available in both Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, it offers an incredible fuel-efficiency rating of 23.15 km/l* for the petrol-fuelled Tour S. The S-CNG version of the Tour S has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 32.12 km/kg*, making it 21% more efficient than the outgoing model.

Built on the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, the All-new Tour S offers superior safety and enhanced vehicle performance. It comes with advanced safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Speed Limiting System, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Airbags, etc.

The interiors of the All-new Tour S feature a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, manual A/C with Pollen filter, Front accessory socket, ISOFIX seat anchorages and speed-sensitive door locking.

All-new Tour S Technical Specifications: Length 3995mm Max Torque Petrol mode: 113Nm @ 4400rpm CNG mode: 98.5Nm @ 4300rpm Height (Unladen) 1515mm Max Power Petrol mode: 66kW @ 6000rpm / 89.7PS @ 6000rpm CNG mode: 57kW @ 6000rpm / 77.4PS @ 6000rpm Width 1735mm Fuel-Efficiency CNG – 32.12* km/kg Petrol – 23.15* km/l Wheelbase 2450mm Fuel Tank Capacity Petrol : 37L CNG : 55L (Water Equivalent)

The All-new Tour S will be offered in three colour choices, namely, Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Silky Silver.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows: