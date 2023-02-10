PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Lucknow to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 today morning. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0.

The Global Investors Summit will bring together policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Around 10,000 delegates, including over 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, several Ministers and diplomats from 10 partner countries along with CEOs of leading companies are expected to attend the three-day summit. The inaugural session will be telecast live in all districts.

Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister in a tweet said, he looks forward to being in Lucknow to take part in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. He said, Uttar Pradesh’s development strides have drawn several investors to the state. Mr Modi said, this has created opportunities for the youth of the State.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, the summit is an opportunity to showcase, state’s strength to the world. He said, the Summit will bring huge investment in the state, which will create job opportunities in districts and villages. The Chief Minister said, as over 10,000 delegates are visiting Lucknow, it is their responsibility to provide them best hospitality by ensuring cleanliness in and around city.

AIR correspondent reports that Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled for three days starting from today. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the summit. Investors and businessman from all across the country and from abroad have reached Lucknow to participate in the summit. State government had been working for the summit from last 6 months. Many road shows were organised in the country and even in abroad to attract the investors. First time, district level investor summits was organise to rope in the local businessman and entrepreneurs.

