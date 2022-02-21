Hilton India and Sakurafresh brew up a Strategic Beverage Partnership Program

New Delhi: As part of its commitment to provide guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton India announced a Strategic Beverage Partnership Program with Sakurafresh Beverage and Food. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, to drive innovation, sustainability and healthy beverage offering across all participating Hilton properties

in India, showcasing the global award-winning Sakurafresh’s Zero Alcohol Liqueurs, Spirits and Cocktail Bitters.

Early access to new beverage products, exclusive menus, cocktail recipes, crafting innovative and creative healthy drinks are hallmarks of this partnership, which will ensure catering to

consumer preferences towards Zero Alcohol Beverages.

“As we work to continuously enhance our food and beverage offerings in India to deliver unique experiences focused on health and wellbeing , we are thrilled to announce the strategic beverage

partnership with Sakurafresh Beverage and Food” said Mr. Prashant Kulkarni, Director F&B,

India-Hilton. “This collaboration will enable an elevated on-property beverage experience that

will meet the evolving needs of today’s guests who choose to be sober yet socially engage with

family, friends or business associates with healthier options.”

As part of the strategic partnership, Sober Soirée series of Zero Alcohol Cocktail Menus will be

launched in all participating properties across India in February 2022. A brand-new beverage

menu – curated exclusively by Sakurafresh Beverage and Food will puts drinks and health

together on the table, keeping in mind changing preferences of consumers for healthier beverage

options and mindful social drinking. Sober Soirée series will continue to adapt and inspire

creative cocktails throughout the year in line with consumer preferences and demand for xero

alcohol drinks.

There is a growing set of consumers who are exploring Zero Alcohol drinks and this collaboration

will work towards creating innovative beverage options for these consumers. Several industry

reports indicate an increasing preference of Zero Alcoholic Spirits, Liqueurs and Cocktails. The

sober curiosity movement, for instance, with low-to-no ABV alcoholic beverages, is gaining momentum

around the world with more people mindful of their health and drinking habits. In fact, according to the

Social Standards’ July 2020 COVID-19 Insights: Food & Beverage Report, the “non[1]alcoholic [category]

grew 22% year-over-year (comparing May-Jul 2019 to May-Jul 2020).

Commenting on the Strategic Partnership, Mr. Naveen MV, Group Managing Director,

Sakurafresh Beverage and Food said “We are excited about our partnership with Hilton India. As

one of the global innovation leaders in the Zero Alcohol Liqueurs and Spirits segment worldwide,

Sakurafresh Beverage and Food look forward to collaborating with Hilton properties in India and

working alongside their beverage team on creating a unique experience for hotel guests. Our zeroalcohol award winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters will drive innovative-creative cocktails and

straight pours. Guests and consumers in India are starting to expect and demand drinks that they

are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol.”