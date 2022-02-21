BOB Financial and IRCTC launch Co-Branded RuPay Contactless Credit Card

Hyderabad : BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) have come together to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card. The card is specially curated to offer maximum savings to frequent railway travellers. Users of this card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network.

Cardholders of IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card will be able to earn up to 40 reward points (per INR 100 spent) on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or EC bookings made through the IRCTC website or mobile app. The card also offers a 1% transaction fee waiver for the customers on all their train ticket bookings. Customers making a single purchase worth INR 1,000 or more within 45 days of card issuance will get 1,000 bonus reward points.

The co-branded credit card will offer 4 reward points (per INR 100 spent) on grocery and departmental stores and 2 reward points on other categories. Cardholders will be entitled to 4 complimentary visits per year at partner railway lounges. The card will also offer 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India.

The cardholders will be able to redeem the accrued reward points on the IRCTC website and mobile app, after linking their Loyalty Number (printed on the co-branded credit card) with their IRCTC login ID.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC said, “IRCTC is extremely pleased and honored to partner with BOB Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda – the third largest bank of India in presenting the new co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform in collaboration with NPCI. IRCTC has rich experience in offering its customers with such co-branded cards and has a tie-up with another public sector bank to offer its loyalty program to its customers. The recent collaboration with BOB Financial in launching IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card is another landmark step towards promotion of the indigenous RuPay payment platform and realizing the vision of Digital India of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. IRCTC is happy to be instrumental in the fulfillment of this vision and we look forward to the resounding success of this card amongst our customers. The value proposition on this card presents a great potential as well as opportunity to be utilized among the vast customer base of IRCTC through its e-ticketing website www.irctc.co.in and Mobile App ‘IRCTC Rail Connect.”

Talking about the launch, Mr. Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL said, “We are honored to partner IRCTC for the co-branded credit card, in partnership with NPCI. The card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to customers for rail travel as well as all other shopping needs. We also expect the co-branded card to act as a catalyst for further adoption of digital payments in deeper geographies, helped by the presence of both the railway network as well as BoB branches.”

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are delighted for RuPay’s Contactless Credit card launch by BOB Financial in partnership with IRCTC. This card will enable customers to save on their railway journey and to earn reward points on spending in other categories. With RuPay, we aim to offer customised value propositions backed by cutting-edge technology to provide a rewarding experience to millions of customers. We are confident that this launch is a step ahead to make RuPay the preferred credit card for India.”