Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed a High level team to visit Temple of Goddess Samaleswari today for effecting its peripheral development and beautification. The project will be implemented under 5-T and completed within two years.

Asit Tripathy, Chiarman, WODC, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, Sri V.K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5-T) visited Sambalpur and held detail discussions.