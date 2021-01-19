PHD Chamber organizes Virtual Conference on Devising & Executing Institutional Sales

New Delhi: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in association with GIZ & Hisales Consulting organized an Interactive Video Conference on Devising & Executing Institutional Sales to apprise and update MSMEs and Industry members on the tools and techniques to promote and drive Institutional selling.

Welcoming the participants Ms. Madhu Pillai, Regional Director, PHDCCI apprised participants on the activities of PHD Chamber and informed audience that today’s session was second in the series under GIZ MSME INNO programme to provide technical support to MSMEs by identifying the challenges and issues being faced by them in these challenging times. She further stated that more such sessions on marketing, credit rating, IPR, Finance, compliance to Quality standards would be organized in near future to support MSMEs under this programme.

Mr. Prakash Batna, Founder & CEO, Hisales Consulting Pvt. Ltd. made detailed presentation on how to build sales blueprint for organization & strategies to build a robust sales process for consistent growth of Institutional Sales. He also spoke on winning negotiation strategies and shared sales model canvas explaining all steps right from identifying the need of the customer to nurturing the leads and closing them successfully.

Ms.Rekha Agashe, ED & Managing Partner at Hisales Consulting Pvt. Ltd. spoke on how to adapt to changing dynamics of Institutional Sales & understand the strategies & techniques for predictable growth. She elaborated on the shift in buyer behavior and covered how to overcome modern day sales challenges which companies face with their salesforce and suggested ways to tackle those challenges.

MSMEs enrolled in MSME INNO programme participated and benefited from the programme.