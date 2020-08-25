Here’s why ‘Sambalpuri Ikat’ was trending today on Twitter with #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai and #KrushiBhawan

Bhubaneswar: (Avilash Panigrahi) Odisha’s newly constructed Krushi Bhawan became India’s first government building and Odisha’s first-ever building to feature in Dezeen, a prestigious international journal on architecture.

The building has been built out of the prize money received by the state government from the consecutive Krishi Karman Awards over the years. It is a tribute to the farmers of the state, glorious Sambalpuri saree and its timeless designs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to twitter and shared his happiness on this development.

After Naveen’s tweet many eminent personalities and common people started talking about this topic on the microblogging platform.  Hashtags like #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai and #KrushiBhawan were trending on twitter.

It became one of the hottest discussion topics on twitter with more that 2000 tweets all over India. ‘Sambalpuri Ikat’ was trending on twitter for more than 4 hour in pan India Twitter trend list.

