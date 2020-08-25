Here’s why ‘Sambalpuri Ikat’ was trending today on Twitter with #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai and #KrushiBhawan

Bhubaneswar: (Avilash Panigrahi) Odisha’s newly constructed Krushi Bhawan became India’s first government building and Odisha’s first-ever building to feature in Dezeen, a prestigious international journal on architecture.

The building has been built out of the prize money received by the state government from the consecutive Krishi Karman Awards over the years. It is a tribute to the farmers of the state, glorious Sambalpuri saree and its timeless designs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to twitter and shared his happiness on this development.

Glad to know that #KrushiBhawan, inspired by #SambalpuriIkat has become #Odisha’s first building to be listed for #DezeenAwards2020 by widely acclaimed @dezeen. Constructed with prize money of #KrishiKarmanAwards is symbolic of our farmer empowerment. https://t.co/ftx8TKLc4s — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 25, 2020

After Naveen’s tweet many eminent personalities and common people started talking about this topic on the microblogging platform. Hashtags like #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai and #KrushiBhawan were trending on twitter.

It became one of the hottest discussion topics on twitter with more that 2000 tweets all over India. ‘Sambalpuri Ikat’ was trending on twitter for more than 4 hour in pan India Twitter trend list.

Take a look at some of the Tweets which took the eyeball of the Odia Twitteratti.

In yet another global recognition, #Krushibhawan has become India’s 1st Govt building featured by @dezeen, a prestigious international magazine. Design emulates #SambalpuriIkat weave, represents Odisha’s rich heritage #OdishaIkat #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai https://t.co/s99nb24dZo — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) August 25, 2020

Very proud moment for #Odisha as #KrushiBhawan, inspired by 'Sambalpuri Ikat' design has been shortlisted for #DezeenAwards2020 by world’s prestigious architecture magazine @dezeen. The building is a tribute to our farmers and our famed #OdishaIkat weave. #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai https://t.co/K0fSlTHYrC — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 25, 2020

I am so happy that our Odisha's #KrushiBhawan has been featured in the International Architecture Magazine @dezeen. It's absolutely a proud feeling that our State's culture & heritage is being recognized in the global platforms. #NaveensGiftOnNuakhai https://t.co/Z3AjeMFMD6 — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) August 25, 2020

Related

comments