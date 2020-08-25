‘Bookingjini Reloaded’ to Redefine Hotel Booking Experience in India

Bhubaneswar: The hotel and tourism industry around the world has been drastically affected by the COVID19 pandemic. At such a time, the ‘Bookingjini Reloaded’ app has come up with a set of new features for the guests in making the hotel experience smooth and contactless.

The app has been launched by Odisha based software company ‘Bookjini’ to revamp hotel experience for guests right from booking to accommodation throughout the stay. While booking a hotel, a guest can also have 360 degree view of the hotel room as well as experience rooms in AR and VR from the app on his mobile phone which was not offered by any other platform earlier. In addition, the app can seamlessly help to manage a variety of hotel customer services from the point of view of the hoteliers.

Sibasish Mishra, CEO, Bookingjini, while explaining the features on the launch of the app stated, “Today, there are different online platforms to manage property, revenue, distribution etc. for the hotel industry. We brainstormed with our partners, mentors and our team to find a simpler way of managing the whole gamut of operations under a single platform which is faster and better. Then we came up with a one stop suite management product ‘Bookingjini Reloaded.”

Bookingjini aims to acquire over 50 thousand customers in the next couple of years. “Our app will help hotels in getting more direct bookings, keep the acquisition cost of customers low and convert a guest into a loyal and returning customer. It is available across all mobile platforms like Android and iOS”, adds Sibasish.

JK Mohanty, Chairperson, HRAO and CMD, Swosti Group while attending the launch event remarked, “Online travel agents (OTAs), have a provision of providing customers to hotels and charge a commission in return. Whereas Bookingjini is a product which offers the same facilities to hotels free of cost. This is going to be a game changer in the market and will make OTAs rethink their approach.”

The app launch event was attended by industry leaders like A Talukdar, Tushar Mishra, Debashis Kumar and Shesha Das. Manoj Pandia, technical director of Bookingjini, among others, were present on the occasion.

