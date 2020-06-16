Here’s What ‘Manav’ Says About Sushant Singh Rajput

By Roy

The last rites of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been performed on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai. The unfortunate incident has shocked the entire nation, especially the entertainment industry. Social media sites are flooded with condolences and memories soon after the demise of this young actor. Actor Hiten Tejwani has also been a crucial part of Sushant’s initial journey in the television series ‘Pavitra Rishta’ where both of them had played the protagonist ‘Manav’ at different time intervals.

Expressing his thoughts about Sushant, Hiten says that at first he couldn’t believe the news, until he received updates from multiple sources. “It was hard to believe because I have always seen Sushant in a very jolly and happy go lucky mood. He was very passionate towards his career. Had no clue what he must be going through,” says Hiten.

Sushant and Hiten have played the protagonist character ‘Manav’ in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The character had made Sushant immensely popular and he became a common name in Indian households. However, Sushant left the show due to his commitments for movies and Hiten entered into the story. Hiten says, “As artists we have a very clear understanding between us. When I entered into the show I did justice to the character in my way like Sushant had done in his way.”

Pursing passion is an act of bravery in itself. Not belonging from the film fraternity, Sushant Singh Rajput has shown a deep side of cinema in his movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story’ etc. However, its hard to believe that through ‘Chhichore’ Sushant himself had conveyed the awareness about suicidal tendency and mental health. However, according to the reports, he was suffering from clinical depression. Hiten says on this, “In our profession, most of the people are unsure about getting work. Every project has a due. If someone is indulged in one, the sense of insecurity happens about ‘what next’. Moreover, being a public figure, it has become difficult most of the times to express, and build that trust.

Be it a friend, or living with family, it is very necessary to have someone beside you with who can listen to you.”

Hiten has recently featured in webseries ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’ and ‘The Investigation’. He has also appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Box Office League’ etc. He has done pivotal roles in movies ‘Kalank’ and ‘Mudda 370 J&K’. Speaking about his upcoming projects he says, “There are so many things planned and prepared but pushed due to lockdown. Hopefully, we will start off soon after it settles down. ‘The Investigation’ is coming up with its second season. I am also working with few other shows and series. I am grateful that my characters are getting so much love and appreciation. Television has always given me opportunities to experiment, explore and hone my skills

Related

comments