Following Home Minister Amit Shah’s directions, all Delhi hospitals speed up last rites of COVID-19 deceased

New Delhi: Following directions of the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, all hospitals in Delhi, (Central and State Government and private), today complied with the decision taken at a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister on 14th June, by speeding up cremation/last rites of bodies of COVID-19 patients. The hospital staff performed the last rites of most COVID-19 deceased with consent/ presence of their families and relatives.

Last rites of the remaining 36 deceased will be done by tomorrow as their Next Of Kin are not in Delhi at present.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given strict directions to hospitals that going forward there should be no delays in performing last rites.

Related

comments