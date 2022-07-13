Haryana Government constituted Backward Classes Commission, headed by Justice (retired) Darshan Singh Chief Minister had recently announced to constitute the Commission afresh

New Delhi : Following the announcement made by Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal, the State Government here today constituted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission afresh in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections ( 1 ) and ( 2 ) of section 3 of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission Act, 2016 ( 9 of 2016 ).

Justice Sh. Darshan Singh (Retd) Judge Punjab and Haryana High Court has been nominated as the Commission Chairperson, while Dr. S.K Gakhar, Former Vice Chancellor, Sh. Shyam Lal Jangra and Director General, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Member Department, Haryana, are nominated as members. Besides this, Sh. Mukul Kumar, Special Secretary, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Department, has been nominated as Member Secretary.

Further, while performing the functions as provided under section 9 of the said Act, the Commission shall undertake the following works including studying the present social, educational and economic conditions of the backward classes in the state, studying the representation and participation of backward classes in the Government and benefits and schemes of the Government, assess the benefits provided to the students from backward classes in educational institutions and estimate the employment opportunities available to youth from the backward classes and to recommend measures for enhancement of employment opportunities.

Besides this, the Commission would also evaluate the current activities for skill development and training aimed at youth from the backward classes, study and recommend the proportion of reservation for backward classes required to be provisioned in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities in the State.

The Commission would also study and recommend such measures, as may be required for the social, educational and economic welfare of the backward classes.