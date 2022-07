Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today welcomed the decision of the Centre to provide free booster doses of Covid vaccines for the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive from July 15.

CM tweeted,“Welcome the decision of Government of India to launch a special drive to provide free precaution doses of #COVID19 vaccines to 18-59 age group of people. Appeal all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha.”