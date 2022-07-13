Canada based company Provita Nutrition expressed its willingness to invest in Haryana – Agriculture Minister, J.P. Dalal

New Delhi : Haryana Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Jai Prakash Dalal said that Canada based Provita Nutrition has expressed its willingness to invest in Haryana. He added that company officials will explore investment opportunities in the state during the month of August.

A delegation led by Sh. Dalal during the visit to Canada visited Provita Nutrition Company in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan province of Canada. He interacted with the management members of the company and apprised them regarding the business friendly environment of Haryana and also invited them to invest in Haryana. The Provita Nutrition Management Company is mainly engaged in livestock, poultry and fish feed and supplements. The Agriculture Minister also assured all possible assistance to Provita Nutrition.

Human resource exchange for embryo transfer technology training will happen between Haryana and Canada

Members of the delegation led by Sh. Dalal also visited Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Canada. Members of the delegation had a meeting with senior faculty members from Western College and officials from the Embassy of Canada. During the meeting, it was discussed to find out the mutual interests of the State of Haryana and the Canadian State of Saskatchewan. The meeting discussed HR exchange for Embryo Transfer Technology training in the month of May next year under which HLDB will nominate 2-3 officers of the department for this training.

Possibilities will be explored for setting up of modern dairy farm facility in Hisar for indigenous cows, buffaloes and exotic animals

The Canadian delegation headed by Sh. Dalal also visited the Rayner Dairy Research Facility at the University of Saskatchewan. He also visited the state-of-the-art facility of 200 Holstein Friesian Cow Dairy Farm with Robotic Milking Parlor at the Dairy Research Centre. Sh. Dalal also visited a dairy farm with modern agricultural management practices and said that a similar modern dairy farm facility for indigenous cows, buffaloes and exotic animals will be explored at the livestock farm in Hisar.

Discussion on the possibility of setting up a semen facility with Canadian expertise along with increasing milk production of indigenous cattle breeds

The delegation led by Sh. Dalal, which included Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sh. Pankaj Agarwal, Political and Commerce Ambassador of Toronto, Sumanne Krishna, and senior officials of Haryana Livestock Development Board, visited the University of Guelph, Canada in which experts from various fields also gave their presentations. Dr. Michael Hall of the Canadian Livestock Genetics Association and Dr. Dave Vandenbrock, member of the Canadian Swine Exporters Association, gave a detailed presentation on dairy, swine and goat genetics. Dr. Malcolm Campbell, Vice President (Research) University of Guelph and Dr. Stephen LeBlanc, Professor, Ontario Veterinary College spoke specifically about their research programme on the dairy sector. The focus of this meeting and presentation was to explore areas of cooperation for mutual benefit. The meeting also discussed the possibility of setting up a semen facility with Canadian expertise along with increasing the milk production of indigenous cattle breeds. Experts from the University of Guelph said that they want to have a stronger collaboration with the state of Haryana as they have already signed MoUs with Luwas and CCSHAU in Hisar for some research activities on dairy and agriculture.

Delegation visits Semex Genetics Farmers Cooperative Company in Guelph City of Canada

The delegation, under the guidance of Sh. Dalal, visited Semex Genetics Farmers’ Cooperative Company in Guelph City of Canada and inquired about the facilities. Mr. Brad Sayles, Chief Operating Officer, Semex Technology and Mr. Matt McCready, CEO Marketing, Semex Genetics welcomed the delegation and also gave a brief presentation on what Semex Genetics is about and working. Semex Genetics also specializes in providing sex sorted semen, embryos, sexed embryos and Invitro Fertilization (IVF) and Embryo Transfer Technology (ETT) services. The Commissioner and Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Sh. Pankaj Agrawal, and Dr. Bagoria expressed interest in collaborating with Semex Genetics in connection with setting up of Sexed Sorted Semen facility at Hisar for indigenous cattle and buffaloes. The representatives of Semex Genetics expressed their interest to consider the proposal and said that they would hold talks with the Haryana officials after working out the feasibility of the proposal.

The delegation included Chairman, Haryana Livestock Development Board, Sh. Randhir Singh Golan, Chairman of Haryana Warehouse Corporation, Sh. Nayanpal Rawat, Chairman of Haryana Forest Development Corporation, Sh. Dharampal Gonder, Commissioner and Secretary, Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Sh. Pankaj Agarwal and other officials.