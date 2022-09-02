New Delhi : Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Dushyant Chautala has pulled up the officers of the Civil Aviation Department for taking laxity in their approach towards work and asked them to improve their working style. Sh. Chautala said that the development plan in the aviation sector should be made keeping in mind the vision for the next 20 years so that Haryana can evolve as a role model in the aviation sector.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of the Civil Aviation Department, today inquired about the status of various projects of the department. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Sh. Ankur Gupta, Advisor, Civil Aviation, Sh. K. Makarand Pandurang, OSD to Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Kamlesh Bhadoo besides other senior officers of the department were present.

Sh. Dushyant Chautala inquired officers regarding the progress of the directions passed in the series of meetings that happened in the context of Civil Aviation in the past. He asked to make arrangements for additional land which is required for future expansion of airstrips in Bhiwani, Narnaul, Karnal and Pinjore. The officials were not able to give a satisfactory reply to which Sh. Chautala pulled up the officers and asked to cite the reasons for not uploading the application for land on e-bhoomi. As per the requirement of the above airstrips, he directed to upload the land demand on e-bhoomi immediately. He further directed to prepare a plan for sky-diving and other adventure sports along with the above projects.

The Deputy Chief Minister took feedback from the officers regarding the under-construction airstrip and other infrastructure at the International Airport being built in Hisar and directed to expedite the process of making an alternate road of Hisar-Barwala road.

He said that after the completion of this International Airport, development will get a boost in the entire state. He said that the field of aviation is expected to be very promising in future. He said that Haryana Government’s Aerospace and Defence Policy will attract more and more industries related to the defence sector within the state.