New Delhi : Haryana Police has seized 1 kg of heroin from a car and arrested four persons including two women in this connection in Ambala district.

While giving this information here today, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Anwar alias Abhi, Anjali and Rekha, all residents of Deha Colony, Ambala city and car driver Rajbir alias Raju, a native of district Patiala Punjab.

While 400 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of accused Anwar alias Abhi, 300-300 grams of drugs was recovered from accused Anjali and Rekha.

A police team had received information that the accused who were involved in drug smuggling, would enter Ambala via National Highway from Delhi in a Swift Desire car bearing Punjab registration number. Acting swiftly, the police team established a blockade in the Padaav police station area. While checking the suspicious vehicles/persons, police stopped the accused’s vehicle and when searched, a total of 1 kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused car driver Rajbir alias Raju takes Rs 15,000 per round from them for this work. The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them. All of them have a criminal record against whom cases have been registered in the past.

As per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ambala Mr. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, 111 accused have been arrested so far this year in Ambala district by registering 92 cases against them under the NDPS Act. Police seized 3 kg 6 gram 700 mg heroin, about 10 kg opium, 309 kg poppy husk, 7 kg 911 gram ganja, 223 gram charas, 64669 intoxicating pills, 9824 intoxicating capsules, 1950 prohibited injections and 95 syrups bottles from their possession. In addition, properties worth about Rs 4 crore of 5 accused have also been attached under the special campaign being run against drug smugglers.