More than 21 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 212.97 Crore (2,12,97,60,943today. More than 21 lakh (21,24,760) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414180
2nd Dose 10107102
Precaution Dose 6778582
FLWs 1st Dose 18434782
2nd Dose 17699887
Precaution Dose 13197574
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40419384
  2nd Dose 30382236
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61712772
  2nd Dose 52424390
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560656357
2nd Dose 513363808
Precaution Dose 65641564
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203916413
2nd Dose 196375721
Precaution Dose 36423712
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127590252
2nd Dose 122747578
Precaution Dose 41474649
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023144140
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943100722
Precaution Dose 163516081
Total 2129760943

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 02nd September, 2022 (595th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 36
2nd Dose 194
Precaution Dose 8739
FLWs 1st Dose 61
2nd Dose 391
Precaution Dose 19080
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 31004
  2nd Dose 50423
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 8737
  2nd Dose 24853
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 18960
2nd Dose 77874
Precaution Dose 1128567
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3386
2nd Dose 16587
Precaution Dose 502208
Over 60 years 1st Dose 2077
2nd Dose 10412
Precaution Dose 221171
Cumulative 1st dose administered 64261
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 180734
Precaution Dose 1879765
Total 2124760

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

