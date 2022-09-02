More than 21 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 212.97 Crore (2,12,97,60,943) today. More than 21 lakh (21,24,760) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414180 2nd Dose 10107102 Precaution Dose 6778582 FLWs 1st Dose 18434782 2nd Dose 17699887 Precaution Dose 13197574 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40419384 2nd Dose 30382236 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61712772 2nd Dose 52424390 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560656357 2nd Dose 513363808 Precaution Dose 65641564 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203916413 2nd Dose 196375721 Precaution Dose 36423712 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127590252 2nd Dose 122747578 Precaution Dose 41474649 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023144140 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943100722 Precaution Dose 163516081 Total 2129760943

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 02nd September, 2022 (595th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 36 2nd Dose 194 Precaution Dose 8739 FLWs 1st Dose 61 2nd Dose 391 Precaution Dose 19080 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 31004 2nd Dose 50423 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 8737 2nd Dose 24853 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 18960 2nd Dose 77874 Precaution Dose 1128567 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3386 2nd Dose 16587 Precaution Dose 502208 Over 60 years 1st Dose 2077 2nd Dose 10412 Precaution Dose 221171 Cumulative 1st dose administered 64261 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 180734 Precaution Dose 1879765 Total 2124760

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.