New Delhi : The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change had organized “Hariyali Mahotsav”, the Tree Festival, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, on 8th July,2022 forcelebrating tree plantation and commemorating 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The event was organised in collaboration with the State Governments, Police Institutions of NCT Government of Delhi and Schools of Delhi for undertaking plantation drives and awareness generation to protect environment.

More than 2500 people participated in person including School Students from Delhi, Members of Eco-Task Force, and Members of Non-Government Organisation along with officials from various Ministries participated in the programme.

On the occasion of ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’ ceremonial plantations like 75 Nagar Vans, 75 degraded forest sites, along 75 km of road, around 75 Police establishments in Delhi and in 75 schools of Delhi were undertaken across the country through people’s participation involving School Children, NGOs, Civil Societies, officials of Police and other Govt. departments.

The Ministry has issued several advisories for involvement of people encouraging their participation in various tree plantation programmes on occasions like Van/ Haryali Mahotsav, World Environment Day, and World Forestry Day etc. States and UT Governments carry out various afforestation drives to achieve their afforestation targets including mass plantation drive involving public participation.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.